From The Owego Town Highway Department:

The Owego Town Highway Department will be closed until October 13th due to a positive Covid-19 case.

In case of an emergency, please contact 687-1010. This number is to be used strictly for emergency situations.

Any other issues can be emailed or an individual can leave a voice mail at 607-687-2641.

Any other inquiries can be directed to the Town Supervisor’s office at 607-687-0123 Option 7.