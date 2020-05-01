Town of Lisle: proclamation extending local State of Emergency

From the Town of Lisle:

The State of Emergency originally declared in the Town of Lisle on April 3, 2020. is hereby extended.

This extension shall take effect at 4:00PM on Sunday May 3rd and shall remain in effect until resigned by an executive order.

The State of Emergency is extended due to emergency conditions produced by the COVID-19 outbreak which continues to jeopardize the health and safety of the members of this municipality.

The State of Emergency shall be limited to the geographical area within the Town of Lisle.

As Chief Executive for the Town of Lisle, I have exercised my authority pursuant to New York State Executive Law, Article 2-B to preserve the public safety and hereby render all required and available assistance vital to the security, well-being and health of the citizens of the community.

l hereby direct all department heads of the Town of Lisle to take whatever steps are

necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure and other such

emergency assistance deemed necessary.

Signed:

Edward Gehm,, Town Supervisor