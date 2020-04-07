Town of Dickinson to install new water main

From: Town of Dickinson Highway and Water Departments

Beginning Monday, April 13th, the Town of Dickinson will be installing a new water main in the Brandywine Heights Community. Therefore, there will be NO STREET PARKING or THROUGH TRAFFIC, Monday thru Friday from 7 AM to 3:30 PM until further notice.

Any cars that are not moved, may be subject to towing at the owner’s expense. This includes Old State Road where most of the work will be done. Be prepared to use other routes if you need to leave.

Also, please note that during this time, you may experience dirty or no water intermittently. If the water is dirty, run water until clear.

If you have any questions, please contact the Highway or Water Department at 771-0771 or 723-3099.

This project is considered essential in maintaining quality water standards and safety for our residents. Notifications have been delivered to all the area residents.

