Town Board To Host Public Hearing For New Community Development Block Grant Program Five-Year Consolidated Plan

Endwell, NY – March 9, 2020 — The Town of Union Town Board has scheduled a public hearing on Wednesday March 18, 2020 to provide interested organizations, agencies, and residents with an opportunity to make suggestions for the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding that the town expects to receive over the next five years from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The hearing will be held at Town Hall, 3111 East Main Street in Endwell and will begin at 7:00 PM. Written comments or suggestions may also be submitted by e-mail to cdbg@townofunion.com



The town is required to prepare a new Consolidated Plan covering Federal Fiscal Years 2020 through 2024 (October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2024). The Consolidated Plan identifies needs in the community and outlines priorities and strategies for meeting those needs using CDBG and other potential funding sources. The hearing will also allow residents to identify and offer suggestions for addressing any barriers to affordable housing that may exist in the community.



The 2020 funding cycle marks the 46th anniversary of the CDBG program. The town (including the Villages of Endicott and Johnson City) expects to receive $1,281,258 in new CDBG funds covering the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.



CDBG funding can be used to address a wide range of community needs such as:

 Street Reconstruction

 Housing Rehabilitation

 Park Improvements

 Homeownership Assistance

 Public Services

 Public Facilities and Improvements

 Code Enforcement

 Clearance/Demolition

 Acquisition Of Real Property

 Economic Development



Additional information regarding the program is available under the Community Development section of the Town’s web site at: https://www.townofunion.com/



Each eligible activity must also address one of three National Objectives established for the CDBG program by:

 Benefitting low and moderate-income persons;

 Preventing or eliminating slums or blight;

 Meeting other community development needs having a particular urgency because existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to the health or welfare of the community and other financial resources are not available to meet such needs.