Town Board To Host Public Hearing For CARES Act CDBG-CV Funds

From the Town of Union:

Endwell, NY — Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act

(CARES Act) dated March 27, 2020, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded the Town of Union $753,736.00 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV)funds to address needs caused by the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

The Town of Union Town Board has scheduled a public hearing to obtain comments regarding COVID-19 related needs and use of these funds on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at 7:00pm.

The public hearing is being conducted in accordance with NYS Executive Order No. 202.15. The public does not have a right to attend this public hearing in person.

The public may view/listen to this hearing via a live stream accessible by Internet and telephone audio. Participation is available through an access code. The URL for the live stream and code will be posted on the Town of Union website under Public Notices at least 72-hours before the hearing. The public may comment in writing by emailing szubalsky@townofunion.com or mailing comments to 3111 E. Main Street, Endwell, NY 13760 Attn: Planning Department. Comments will be appended to the hearing record. If you do not have Internet access you can call the Planning Department for information at (607) 786-2977.

Immediately following the above hearing, the Town of Union Town Board will vote to receive and administer the $753,736 in CDBG-CV funding.