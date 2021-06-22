Tooth Decay Among Adults in Tioga County

From the Tioga County Department of Public Health:

The Tioga County Mobile Dental Unit is seeing a large number of adults who are experiencing tooth decay. Tooth decay, also known as dental cavities, is permanently damaged areas on the tooth’s surface that develops into tiny holes. When left untreated, they can cause painful toothaches and infections, leading to costly interventions and tooth loss. Millions of Americans seek pain management for their dental pain through emergency rooms every year. Prescription medications, like opioids, are then administered which can lead to medication misuse and addiction.



Preventing tooth decay and protecting your teeth is essential to avoiding dental disease. One of

the most common causes of dental cavities is your diet. What you eat plays a major role in the

health of your mouth! Protect your teeth:

Limit the amount of sugary drinks you consume

Opt for healthy snack choices, like fruits and vegetables

Avoid foods that get stuck in the grooves and pits of your teeth (ex. candy, crackers)

Chew sugar-free gum to help increase saliva

Brush your teeth



People who use tobacco products such as cigarettes and smokeless tobacco are also at high risk

for having tooth decay and developing oral cancer. If you currently smoke cigarettes or use

smokeless tobacco, contact the NYS Smokers Hotline at 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) to quit

using today!



Nicole Whitmore, Tioga County Director of Dental Services recommends, “that all residents of

Tioga County schedule an appointment with their dentist, especially if they have not seen them in

the past 6 months. This includes children over the age of one and adults. The COVID-19 pandemic

led to many people missing and canceling essential health appointments, including those with

their dentist. It is important to make sure that your teeth, gums, and mouth are in healthy shape!”

Your oral health affects your ability to eat, speak, smile, and show emotions. You only get one set

of adult teeth. Protect against cavities and tooth decay by brushing your teeth at least twice a day,

flossing at least once a day, and scheduling regular dental visits! For information on the Tioga

County Mobile Dental Unit, please visit https://ph.tiogacountyny.gov.