Tony DelNero Memorial Golf Tournament: June 5, 2021 at En-Joie Golf Club

From the Mercy House:

Endicott, NY — The 6th Annual Tony DelNero Memorial Golf Tournament to support Mercy House of the Southern Tier will be held at En-Joie Golf Course on Saturday, June 5, 2021. All proceeds will benefit Mercy House of the Southern Tier to help offset the expense associated with operating this community care center for the terminally ill.

Mercy House provides a comfortable, home-like environment and end of life care for people with a terminal illness and support for their families. Our mission is to help residents live the final chapter of their journey with respect, dignity, and experience the unconditional love of God.

Mercy House of the Southern Tier is marking its 5th Anniversary year. Since opening in March of 2016, Mercy House has cared for over 607 residents. We are grateful to our volunteers, community, and local foundations for their overwhelming support to allow us to carry out our mission.

On Friday, June 4, 2021 Father Clarence Rumble will be the Guest Bartender at JJ’s Grill at En-Joie from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. All tips received that night will go to Mercy House. The public is invited and outdoor seating is available.

The Tony DelNero Memorial Tournament is sold out once again with 46 teams! Tournament play is by tee times beginning at 8 a.m. Additional contests include Closest To The Pin and Longest Drive.

Musical entertainment provided by Nino & Mark.

For more information, visit our website at www.mercyhousesoutherntier.com

Contact: Linda Cerra, Executive Director 607-343-3801

Email: linda.cerra@mercyhousesoutherntier.com