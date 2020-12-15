Tompkins County Attorney Elizabeth Aherne Announces 2021 Candidacy for State Supreme Court

From Tompkins County Attorney Elizabeth Aherne:

Ithaca, NY – Experienced Tompkins County attorney, Elizabeth Aherne, today announced her candidacy for New York State Supreme Court in the Sixth Judicial District election which takes place in the fall of 2021. The Sixth Judicial District encompasses all of Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Schuyler, Tioga and Tompkins Counties. The vacancy in this office will be created by the pending retirement of Tompkins County based State Supreme Court Justice, Robert C. Mulvey. Like Mulvey, Aherne is a Republican.

“The individuals who appear in State Supreme Court may be facing some of the most difficult challenges in their lives,” said Aherne. “A justice of the Supreme Court must have a specialized knowledge of the law in a broad range of substantive areas including contracts, divorces, medical malpractice, real property, accidents, mortgage foreclosures, zoning and land use. More importantly, a justice of the Supreme Court must understand the issues facing people from all walks of life in order to find workable, fair and just outcomes. I want to be a justice for the people. My experience, qualifications and temperament are well-suited to effectively and efficiently resolve cases rendering fair and just outcomes.”

Aherne has been practicing law as a transactional attorney and litigator for more than 20 years. She began her career as a tax associate working for Caldwalader, Wickerhsam and Taft LLP, a New York based law firm, and subsequently served in the same role at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, a prestigious London based law firm. Prior to opening her own law practice in 2008, she served as an associate attorney with Schlather, Stumbar, Salk and Park, LLP in Ithaca, New York.

For the past 12 years, Aherne has owned and operated her own private law practice in Ithaca, New York. She handles cases involving a wide range of law including custody, divorce, wills, trusts and estates, business, real property, and personal injury law. “My most important role has, and always will be, using the law as a guide to protect the vulnerable, as an attorney for children in abuse and neglect proceedings.”

“As an attorney, I’ve handled a countless number of cases in New York State Supreme Court – exactly the type of experience that is essential for our next State Supreme Court Judge,” added Aherne. “I look forward to sharing more about my qualifications with the citizens of the ten counties within the Sixth Judicial District over the next 11 months and hope to earn their trust – and votes – next November.”

Aherne, 47, is a first-generation American born to immigrant parents from England. She lives in Ithaca and is the mother of three boys (ages 15, 12 and 8). She is a graduate of Cornell University (Bachelor’s Degree in Economics), Georgetown University Law Center (Juris Doctorate Degree) and John Hopkins University (Master’s Degree in Education).

The 2021 General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 2. There will be two seats up for election for State Supreme Court Justice in the Sixth Judicial District in 2021. In addition to the seat to be filled due to Judge Mulvey’s retirement, Broome County-based Judge Molly Fitzgerald’s current term also expires in 2021.