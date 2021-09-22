Tom Quiter, Candidate for New York State Senate, to Speak at Rally in Albany

From the office of Tom Quiter:

Albany, NY – Thomas Daniel Quiter, candidate for New York State Senate, will be a guest speaker in a rally against medical tyranny on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 11:00 am. At the Empire Plaza in Albany, the rally will begin at 11:00 am, and will be followed by a march to the Capitol steps at 1:00 pm.

The event will also include information booths for the community to get connected with, and lawsuits for medical professionals at risk of losing their jobs and careers. Tom is a strong believer in medical and bodily autonomy.

“As someone who has experienced medical force, I believe that medical choice should be up to the individual, because we all have individual situations. When it comes to what should or should not be done to your body – or mine – I believe that you and your trusted medical providers should be responsible for making YOUR medical decisions–NOT the government or the New York State Department of Health. Throughout my life, I’ve been a fighter. For all who feel that they are battling alone, I will fight right here with you.”

Hailing from Mount Upton, NY, Tom Quiter is a Libertarian candidate who formerly ran for State Senate in District 52. He continues to advocate for the issues that matter to Central New York, and says he will fight to keep its best interests at the heart of all his work. For more information, please visit https://tomfor52.com.