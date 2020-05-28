Tioga Together, “Stay the Course”

From Tioga County:

Webster’s defines the phrase “stay the course” as; to continue doing something

until it is finished, or until you have achieved something you planned to do.

We plan to have all businesses back to operating by June 26th. Never has it been

more important than right now for the Southern Tier to “stay the course”.

All non-essential businesses were shut-down as of March 20th; by April 26th a plan

for phased reopening was announced. On May 11th reopening permissions were

issued for the Southern Tier.



As of May 15th, Phase 1 businesses have been back to running with a timeline laid

out to allow Phases 2, 3, and 4 to follow at 2 week increments. To achieve these

milestones, it is critical that we all “stay the course”.



The good news is that the Southern Tier is staying within the metrics allowing the

Region to remain open and continue moving toward more re-openings. This

bodes well for the anticipated date of May 29th for Phase 2 business re-openings.



If, however, our metrics begin to drop, we run the risk of not only a halt in this path,

but potential re-closing of businesses. That is, of course, unless we all agree to

“stay the course”.



This applies not only to the businesses as they begin to open, but to the general

public as well. It is important that we all continue to follow the rules and protocols

that have been outlined for each business. We must all continue with

understanding and remain agreeable with the requirements placed on us.



If businesses and customers alike hold on and persevere to the end we will reach

the milestones for each Phase as they have been laid out; if we do come

together, then by June 26th all businesses will be back up and running. This is

another way to support our local businesses – let’s “stay the course”.