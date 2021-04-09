Tioga State Bank’s Bob Fisher Elected Chairman of Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA)

From Tioga State Bank:

SPENCER, NEW YORK – Tioga State Bank’s President and CEO Robert M. Fisher has been elected Chairman of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA).

“I’m honored to serve as ICBA chairman and to represent the nation’s community banks in supporting the financial needs of their customers during this important stage of our nation’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fisher stated. “Community banks stepped up more than ever over the past year with their unwavering support to their customers through PPP lending, and I’m proud to continue ICBA’s efforts to ensure their important work continues for the benefit of Americans nationwide.”

A fifth-generation community banker, Fisher served on the New York State Banking Board from 2007 to 2011. He also is a current member and past chairman of the Independent Bankers Association of New York State.

In addition to his banking affiliations, Fisher serves as chairman of the Lourdes Ascension Hospital board in Binghamton and sits on the board of the Pursuit, formerly known as the New York Business Development Corp.

Tioga State Bank, N.A. provides financial services to the Southern Tier of New York State and Northern Pennsylvania with eleven conveniently located offices in Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Tompkins counties. The bank’s website address is tiogabank.com.