Tioga State Bank Receives National Recognition For Fourth Consecutive Year

From: Tioga State Bank

Spencer, NY — For the fourth consecutive year Tioga State Bank has earned national recognition, winning a Best Banks to Work For award from American Banker magazine.

TSB was honored for all that their employees do for their customers and communities.

Tioga State Bank President and CEO Robert Fisher stated, “This recognition is a real acknowledgment of the hard work, talent and dedication of our entire staff. We focus a great deal on our culture. I am truly thankful to work with this team, who put the needs of our customers and community above all else.”

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes, and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee engagement and satisfaction.

Full results of this year’s program are available at https://www.americanbanker.com/ and in the November issue of American Banker magazine.

Tioga State Bank, with 100 employees and $547 million in assets, provides financial services to the Southern Tier of New York State and Northern Pennsylvania with eleven conveniently located community offices in Broome, Tioga, Chemung, and Tompkins counties.

The bank’s website address is www.tiogabank.com and phone number is 1-888-303-4872. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.