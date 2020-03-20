Tioga State Bank Office Lobbies Will Temporarily Close Beginning Friday, March 20

From Tioga State Bank:

SPENCER, NY – In order to remain proactive and prioritize the safety and health of our customers and staff, beginning Friday, March 20, 2020, all Tioga State Bank Office Lobbies will

temporarily close and we will switch to Drive-up only services.

All Drive-up locations will remain open during their normal operating hours. A full list of these locations and hours can be found on tiogabank.com.

Our Customer Service Center can be reached at (888) 303-4872 and is here to help if you need to do any of the following:

• Make an appointment to meet with a banking specialist, business banking specialist or mortgage specialist

• Access your safe deposit box located in one of our temporarily closed offices

• Open a new account

• Apply for a new loan

We appreciate your flexibility and understanding during this unprecedented time as we all work together.

