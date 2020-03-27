Tioga State Bank Offers Relief Programs

From Tioga State Bank:

SPENCER, NY – As we all continue to navigate these unprecedented times, we understand that customers may be experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. We would like to help Tioga State

Bank customers with the following relief programs:

• Deposit Relief

Waived Overdraft Fees. You may qualify for waived overdraft fees. Please call TSB’s Customer Service Center at (888) 303-4872 to review your account.* Waived ATM Fees. TSB ATM fees will be waived for TSB cardholders using a non-TSB ATM from March 23, 2020.* CD/IRA Early Withdrawal Penalties. Penalties and fees will be waived for any CD/IRA withdrawal less than $10,000. The CD/IRA must have been opened for longer than 7 days.*

• Loan Relief

Please call TSB’s Customer Service Center at (888) 303-4872 to discuss available payment relief options.* If you believe an application was wrongly denied, complaints may be filed with the New York State Department of Financial Services at 1-800-342-3736 or at http://www.dfs.ny.gov.

We are here to help. Our customers and communities are our top priority. If you have any questions or need any additional help, please reach out to TSB’s Customer Service Center at (888) 303-4872.

Tioga State Bank provides financial services to the Southern Tier of New York State and Northern Pennsylvania with eleven conveniently located offices in Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Tompkins counties. The bank’s website address is https://www.tiogabank.com/ and phone number is 1-888-303-4872.