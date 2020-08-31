Tioga Smiles Mobile Dental Van is Reopening!

From the Tioga County Public Health Department:

We are excited to announce that the Tioga Smiles Mobile Dental Van will begin seeing clients again

starting on September 1st! COVID-19 safety procedures have been put into place to help promote

the safety of staff and patients. You must be a resident of Tioga County to utilize the dental van

and new patients are always welcome. Services can be billed to insurance or be paid on a sliding

scale fee.



Services on the Mobile Dental Unit include:

 Cleanings

 X-Rays

 Fillings

 Extractions



The Fluoride Varnish Program is currently being assessed to determine when it may continue.

Nicole Whitmore, Dental Health Coordinator says “Everyone deserves a healthy and happy smile!

The staff at Tioga Smiles Dental Van is looking forward to welcoming back our patients and serving

our community!”



If you haven’t seen our new Dental Van yet, now is a great time to schedule your appointment by

calling 607-972-7552. We look forward to serving you!