Tioga puts on Quilt Exhibit at Tioga Historical Society

An exhibit of quilts from the museum Collection And vintage and Modern quilts loaned by
Local collectors, quilters, and artisans.
The 2020 Quilt Exhibit will consist of a mix of vintage quilts from the TCHS collection as well as vintage and modern quilts loaned by local collectors, quilters, and artisans. If you would like to loan a quilt for the exhibit, please contact TCHS at 607-687-2460 or museum@tiogahistory.org .
At The Tioga County Historical Society
110 Front street
Owego, NY 13827
February 8 Thru March 28, 2020
Open 10am – 4pm
Tuesday – Saturday