Tioga puts on Quilt Exhibit at Tioga Historical Society

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

An exhibit of quilts from the museum Collection And vintage and Modern quilts loaned by
Local collectors, quilters, and artisans.

The 2020 Quilt Exhibit will consist of a mix of vintage quilts from the TCHS collection as well as vintage and modern quilts loaned by local collectors, quilters, and artisans.  If you would like to loan a quilt for the exhibit, please contact TCHS at 607-687-2460 or museum@tiogahistory.org .

At The Tioga County Historical Society
110 Front street
Owego, NY 13827

February 8 Thru March 28, 2020
Open 10am – 4pm
Tuesday – Saturday

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now