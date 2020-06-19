Tioga Downs to Sponsor Free Chicken Dinner Giveaway from Curly’s Chicken House

From the Tioga Downs Casino Resort:

Elmira, NY ­—Tioga Downs Casino Resort is at again giving back to the community! The casino resort will put food on the table for local families in need next week with a chicken dinner drive-through giveaway on Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24.

On both days, 250 meals with sides and a dessert from Curly’s Chicken House in Elmira, NY will be given to the first people who arrive from 2 p.m. until supplies run out and on a first-come, first-served basis.

WHAT: A free chicken dinner from Curly’s Chicken House, including a choice of white or dark meat (as supplies last), sides of mashed potatoes and gravy, Curly’s coleslaw, a dinner roll and a butter cookie. In order to fairly accommodate as many families as possible, organizers of the giveaway are asking that guests pick up only enough food for their family.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday June 24, from 2 p.m. until supplies run out. Guests are encouraged to line up with their vehicles in a drive-through formation to pick up the meals and maintain social distancing.

WHERE: Curly’s Chicken House, 2100 Lake Rd. in Elmira, NY. Meals will be handed out in the parking lot.

WHO: The first 250 community members who attend each day.