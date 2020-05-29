Tioga Downs to Host Free Pizza Night at Soprano’s Market

From Tioga Downs Casino Resort:

Waverly, NY—As the coronavirus situation continues and many members of the community are out of work, it has been difficult for many families to make ends meet. Tioga Downs Casino Resort will put dinner on the table for 500 local families next week with giveaways on June 2 and 3. Half-sheet pizzas from Soprano’s Market in Waverly, NY will be given to the first 250 people who arrive each day from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. A choice of plain or pepperoni will be offered as supplies last.

What: Free half-sheet pizza from Soprano’s Market

When: Tuesday, June 2 and Wednesday, June 3 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Where: Soprano’s Market, 607 Cayuta Ave., Waverly, NY

Who: The first 250 community members who attend each day