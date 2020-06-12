Tioga Downs to Host Free Chicken BBQ Giveaway from Oliver’s Pub & Grill

From Tioga Downs Casino Resort:

Towanda, PA ­—As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect many members of the community, Tioga Downs Casino Resort will put food on the table for local families in need next week with a chicken BBQ drive-through giveaway on Tuesday, June 16. 500 meals with sides from Oliver’s Pub & Grill in Towanda, PA will be given to the first people who arrive from 2 p.m. until supplies run out on a first-come, first-served basis.

WHAT: A free chicken BBQ meal from Oliver’s Pub & Grill including sides of baked beans, coleslaw and fresh dinner rolls. In order to fairly accommodate as many families as possible, organizers of the giveaway are asking that guests pick up only enough food for their family.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 16, from 2 p.m. until supplies run out. Guests are encouraged to line up with their vehicles in a drive-through formation to pick up the meals and maintain social distancing.

WHERE: Oliver’s Pub & Grill, 1548 Golden Mile Road, Towanda, PA. Meals will be handed out in parking lot.

WHO: The first 500 community members who attend