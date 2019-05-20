Tioga Downs Community Foundation is accepting grant applications

NICHOLS. N.Y. – The Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation is accepting grant applications and there is still time to submit prior to the May 31st deadline to be included in the first round of grants awarded in 2019.

The foundation will award $500,000 to charitable, religious, literary, scientific or educational groups in Broome, Tioga, Chemung or Bradford counties. 501(c)(3) organizations have the opportunity to apply twice annually for awards during the July and January cycle. Grants are accepted on a rolling basis and are due May 31 for the July cycle. Accounting for both award periods, Tioga Downs will donate a total of $1 million during 2019.

“Those who are fortunate enough to have the financial means to better the lives of others should do so whenever possible. I view it as a moral obligation,” Tioga Downs owner Gural said. “I have great care and concern for this community, and will always be committed to improving the quality of life for our neighbors.”

Interested organizations can view more information about Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation and apply via tiogadowns.com under the “About Us” page.