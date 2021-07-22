Tioga Downs Appoints New Executive Chef

Chef Rob joins the Tioga Downs Casino Resort team with more than 20 years of experience in the culinary industry. Rob developed his love for cooking while employed at his first restaurant job at the Jamestown Settlement Café in Virginia. Following his new-found passion, he attended and graduated, summa cum laude, from Le Cordon Bleu Culinary College in Atlanta. Throughout his career, Rob developed his skills in a wide variety of styles and techniques. His resume includes leadership positions at restaurants across the East Coast, including Opus 9 Steakhouse in Williamsburg, Virginia, the Gamble Mill Tavern & Micro Brewery in Central Pennsylvania, Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion Restaurant in Naples, Florida, Jia Pan Asian Restaurant at MGM’s Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Margaritaville Casino in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Chef Rob’s approach includes a combination of cuisines and techniques with a fresh emphasis on the farm-to-table philosophy. His motivation, personality and energy are contagious, and his leadership skills seamlessly transfer from the kitchen out to the dining room.

Along with his experience in the kitchen and his degree in culinary arts, Chef Rob has been honored with a variety of accolades, including AAA 4 Diamond awards each year at Jia, Casino Player Magazine’s Best Asian in the Southern Region, and a Forbes Global Rating of Recommendation. In 2019, he was a Finalist in the Louisiana Food Prize’s Society of the Golden Fork Culinary Competition.

ABOUT TIOGA DOWNS CASINO RESORT:

Tioga Downs, which opened in 2006, and expanded to Tioga Downs Casino Resort in December 2016, offers live harness racing, casino gaming, sports betting, dining, golf, indoor and outdoor live entertainment, and more. Jeff Gural owns Tioga Downs as well as Vernon Downs in Vernon, New York. Since opening the new resort in December 2016, Tioga Downs has expanded its gaming offerings to include over 890 slot machines, 28 table games, a 6-table poker room, and a FanDuel Sportsbook. The Tioga Downs Casino Resort Hotel spans six stories and boasts 160 rooms, an events center, a full-service SPA, an indoor saltwater pool and Jacuzzi hot tub, an arcade, and a fitness room, as well as many other exciting amenities in season such as, an outdoor saltwater pool and Jacuzzi complete with Cabanas and a private Cabana bar (for hotel guests) and the 18-hole Tioga Golf Club and Course located just minutes down the road. The resort also offers a wide variety of food outlets including P.J. Clarke’s, The Kitchen and Coasters Sports Bar, among others. Tioga Downs and Vernon Downs have created more than 1,000 family-sustaining jobs and donated millions to nonprofit organizations. For more information on Tioga Downs Casino Resort, please visit www.tiogadowns.com.