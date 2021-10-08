Tioga County to Participate in Operation Green Light

From the Tioga County Legislative Office:

Owego, NY – Tioga County is pleased to announce it will participate in Operation Green Light. Operation Green Light is about showing support and gratitude for men and women in uniform. Its mission is to show support for Veterans of all military conflicts, with a special emphasis on the Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as raise awareness about the challenges they face.



Tioga County will read and present an Executive Proclamation at the Legislature’s Tenth Regular Meeting on October 12, 2021. Tioga County is encouraging our citizens to recognize the importance of honoring all those who made immeasurable sacrifices in preserving freedom by displaying a green light in a window of their residence and/or business. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.



Tioga County’s iconic Courthouse will be illuminated green to honor and support our Veterans who selflessly served our great Nation. Tioga County is asking you to join us in this meaningful tribute. Green is the color of hope, renewal, and wellbeing. By this simple act of changing one light to green, we can spark meaningful conversations regarding the recognition of Veterans and help “green light” them forward and let them know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.