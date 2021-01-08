Tioga County to Hold First COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

From the Tioga County Public Health Department:

Tioga County Public Health is thrilled to announce it will hold its first COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday, January 13th from 9:00am to 4:00pm at the Owego UHS Primary Care Clinic, located at 42 West Main Street in Owego, NY.



This clinic is ONLY for individuals that are in the Phase 1A Priority Population, which includes:

 Emergency Medical Services Personnel

 Medical Examiners, Coroners, and Funeral Workers

 Agency staff and residents in congregate living situations run by the Office of Persons With

Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), Office of Mental Hygiene (OMH), and Office of Addiction

Services and Supports (OASAS)

 Urgent Care Providers

 Any staff administering COVID-19 Vaccinations

 All outpatient/ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct

in-person patient care, or other staff in a position in which they have direct contact with patients

(i.e., intake staff)

 All front-line, high-risk public health workers who have direct contact with patients, including those

conducting COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 specimens and COVID-19 vaccinations

 Home care workers

 Hospice workers

 Staff of nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities who did not receive COVID vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program

To register, visit https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=50501464.

Again, this clinic is ONLY for eligible individuals who are on the list about. Proof of eligibility will be required at the clinic. Appointments will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Additional clinics are planned for the coming weeks, and information will be released once finalized.



Katie Wait, Public Health Educator, says about the process, “It’s been a pleasure working with our partners at UHS, who also are acting as the Regional Hub for Vaccine Distribution and Coordination. They have been very supportive and have assisted in addressing the logistical concerns of a small Local Health Department like ours. We are very excited to start administering vaccines to our community, and we’re grateful to our partners for being able to make this happen.