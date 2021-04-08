Tioga County to celebrate National County Government Month

From Tioga County:

Owego, NY- Tioga County will celebrate National County Government Month (NCGM) during the month of April. The theme for this year’s celebration of NCGM is “Counties Matter,” acknowledging how counties help to improve people’s lives every day, especially for local government workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tioga County is proud of the programs and services we provide to our residents,” said Tioga County Chair, Martha Sauerbrey. “In a year full of unimaginable challenges, Tioga County stepped up and faced this pandemic head on, providing the emergency response and other essential services that our residents rely on. I salute all our County employees.”

As part of this year’s celebration, New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC)

is holding a County photo contest to celebrate the unique beauty and diversity of

New York State Counties. To enter, simply share a photo of Tioga County on

Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and tag @nyscounties and use the hashtag #countiesmatter

Five winning photographs will be chosen for publication in the summer edition of the NYSAC News magazine and included in the NYSAC 2022 Calendar.