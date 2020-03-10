Tioga County State of the County Address

From the Tioga County Legislative Office:

Owego, NY – The Chair of the Tioga County Legislature is set to give the State of The County Address on March 10, 2020, at 6:00 PM during the regular monthly Legislature Meeting in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium, Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main Street, Owego, NY.



Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey will present the current State of the County to the Legislature and interested members of the public.



The County will also present a proclamation in Honor of Women’s History Month on the 100th anniversary of passage and ratification of the 19th amendment to the US Constitution and a proclamation Honoring Women Veterans.