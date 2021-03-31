Tioga County State of the County address and department annual reports

From the Tioga County Legislative Office:

Owego, NY – Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey delivered the State of The County Address at the Third Regular Legislature Meeting earlier this month The State of the County Address highlights the challenges, hardships, and tragedies the residents, small business owners, and employees of Tioga County faced amidst the pandemic, as well as the perseverance to

overcome some of these obstacles.



The State of the County Address and individual County Department’s 2020

Annual Reports are posted on the Legislature page of the County

website. https://www.tiogacountyny.gov/departments/legislature/