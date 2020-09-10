Tioga County public hearing changes to 2021 recycling program

From The Chair of the Tioga County Legislature:

Owego, NY – The Chair of the Tioga County Legislature announced the Tioga County Legislature will be holding a public hearing regarding upcoming changes to the 2021 Recycling Program and the Source Separation Law on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 6:05 p.m. in the Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main Street, Owego, NY.



The New York State Solid Waste Management Act of 1988, signed into law by Governor Mario M. Cuomo, required municipalities to adopt local laws or ordinances requiring the separation and segregation of recyclable or reusable materials from solid waste. Tioga County’s current contract for recycling expires the end of this year. New contract bids were sought out, but proved too costly and

provide less services. As a result, in January of 2021, the process for recycling will be changing in Tioga County.



Chair Sauerbrey stated, “The Legislature has been working since the beginning of this year on what the future of recycling will be, to provide the best service, and make it affordable for Tioga County taxpayers.“