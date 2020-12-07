Tioga County Public Health Team Member of the Third Quarter

From: The Tioga County Public Health Department

Tioga County Public Health is happy to announce that our Team Member of the Third Quarter of

2020 is Jessica Lovell!

Jessica joined the Tioga County Public Health team in November 2017 as a part-time Public Health

Nurse with Early Intervention and Children’s Services before moving down to nursing to work

primarily in Disease Control. Jessica then became a full-time Public Health Nurse before becoming

our Supervising Public Health Nurse in July 2020.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jessica has really stepped up as a leader within our

department. From early mornings, to late nights, and long weekends, Jessica puts in endless hours

every week to make sure that everything is completed and everyone else is all set before wrapping

up for the day herself.

She has proven to be dedicated to our department and our community.

Jessica lives with her husband, 3 kids, 3 cats, and 3 dogs in Newark Valley.

Congrats Jessica on being our Employee of the 3rd Quarter for 2020, and thank you for all your

hard work and dedication to our team and community!