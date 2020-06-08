Tioga County Public Health Team Member of the Quarter

From the Tioga County Public Health Department:
Congratulations to Kylie Holochak, Tioga County Public Health’s Team Member of the First Quarter
of 2020. Kylie is the Senior Public Health Educator and Public Information Officer for the
department. Kylie’s recognition is well deserved, as she serves on multiple grants and programs.
Kylie has worked for Tioga County Public Health for three years. During this time she has taken on
many leadership roles. Kylie is the Opioid Overdose Prevention Program coordinator, Chair of the
Tioga County Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, and the coordinator of the Child
Passenger Safety Program.
Kylie was promoted to Senior Public Health Educator in 2020. Kylie is passionate about Public
Health and is always willing to lend a hand. She has created countless bill boards, bulletin boards,
and educational materials. She has also played a crucial role in protecting our community against
COVID-19 by relaying information at press conferences, serving as a contact tracer, and triaging
calls from community members.
When she isn’t at work, Kylie enjoys watching sports, visiting local gorges, and spending time
snuggled up with her dogs! Kylie lives in Candor with her husband and four dogs.