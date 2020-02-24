Tioga County Public Health is Ready for #BYOBagNY

From the Tioga County Public Health Department:

Tioga County Public Health is geared up and ready for the New York State Plastic Bag Ban that goes into effect next weekend on March 1, 2020.

By eliminating the use of plastic bags, New York State can save on an estimated 23 billion plastic bags that are disposed of each year!



Plastic bags have an effect on our environment. Not only can you find them littered in your neighborhood and in waterways, they are also extremely harmful to our wildlife.

Adam Ace, Public Health Sanitarian and Healthy Neighborhoods Coordinator says “while it may seem like a hassle at first, in a short amount of time, you will see how easy it is to keep reusable bags on hand and reduce waste.”



Remember that the Bag Waste Reduction Law doesn’t just apply to grocery stores. Whether you are shopping for clothes, toys, home improvement supplies, or more, you will need to have your own bags on hand.

Make the switch to reusable bags today and join Tioga County Public Health in making our environment a little bit cleaner and healthier!