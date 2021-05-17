Tioga County Public Health Hosts First Rabies Clinic of the Year

From Tioga County Public Health Department:

Last night, Tioga County Public Health hosted its first Rabies Clinic of the year at Hickories Park,

where nearly 200 animals were vaccinated. We could not do this without our partners, so we send

a thank you to Dr. Hills and his wonderful team for generously giving their time to assist us in

vaccinating our four-legged residents of Tioga County!



We are dedicated to protecting the furry friends that many people consider extended members of

their family. Dan Scherrer, Public Health Sanitarian and Rabies Clinic Coordinator says,

“Vaccinating your pets against rabies is so important; it’s one shot that protects them for up to

three years against a sudden and untimely death. You never know when your pet might encounter

a wild animal that has rabies.”



Pictured are just a snapshot of the many friendly faces that came out to be vaccinated – Maxwell

(left) and Lance (right) are Golden Retrievers; Tucker (left) and Willow (right) are Chocolate Labs;

and Kenai is a Black Lab.



There are four additional Rabies Clinics scheduled for the rest of 2021:

 June 6th at Stray Haven

 July 15th at Berkshire Fire Department, 5:30pm to 8:00pm

 August 22nd at Stray Haven

 November 14th at Stray Haven

This information is posted on our Facebook Page (@Tioga County Public Health), as well as our

website (tiogacountyny.gov/departments/public-health). Additional details will be included as the

dates get closer.