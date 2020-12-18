Tioga County Offices remain closed

From the Tioga County Legislative Office:

Owego, NY – Tioga County Government remains closed as road crews continue to work at clearing the snow. NYS DOT is bringing larger trucks to help with roads that are not yet cleared and help with the effort. Tioga County remains in a State of Emergency with a Travel Advisory still in effect.

Residents are encouraged to stay off the roads as much as possible and travel only when necessary.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey stated, “40 inches of snow will take time to remove and I encourage everyone to be patient as we work to make roads safe for travel.”