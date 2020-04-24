Tioga County offering free cloth face masks

From the Tioga County Office of Emergency Services:
Tioga County Office of Emergency Services has received a shipment of 10,000 Cloth Face Masks. These masks are provided free of charge to the general public courtesy of FEMA through the NYS Division of Homeland Security Office of Emergency Management and distributed by the Tioga County Office of Emergency Services.
Distribution Sites:
Richford Fire Department
Berkshire Fire Department
Village of Newark Valley Offices
Weltonville Fire Department West Creek Road
Campville Fire Department Station #3 on Route 38
Campville Fire Department Station #1 on Route 17 C
Apalachin Fire Department Station #1 Pennsylvannia Ave.
Village of Owego Police Department
Town of Tioga Offices
Village of Nichols Offices
Candor EMS Offices
Lockwood Fire Department
Village of Waverly Police Department