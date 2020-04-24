Tioga County offering free cloth face masks

From the Tioga County Office of Emergency Services:

Tioga County Office of Emergency Services has received a shipment of 10,000 Cloth Face Masks. These masks are provided free of charge to the general public courtesy of FEMA through the NYS Division of Homeland Security Office of Emergency Management and distributed by the Tioga County Office of Emergency Services.

Distribution Sites:

Richford Fire Department

Berkshire Fire Department

Village of Newark Valley Offices

Weltonville Fire Department West Creek Road

Campville Fire Department Station #3 on Route 38

Campville Fire Department Station #1 on Route 17 C

Apalachin Fire Department Station #1 Pennsylvannia Ave.

Village of Owego Police Department

Town of Tioga Offices

Village of Nichols Offices

Candor EMS Offices

Lockwood Fire Department

Village of Waverly Police Department

