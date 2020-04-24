Tioga County offering free cloth face masks

From SUNY Broome:

SUNY Broome will be hosting a special Online Edition of the Spring Open House event this Saturday, April 25, 2020 between 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.To view a list of panelists and learn more please visit sunybroome.edu/openhouseThe event is open to the community and will feature an interactive panel hosted by professionals from admissions, career services, financial aid, academic advising and student affairs. Visitors can access a wide range of videos and helpful resources that will provide them with information about becoming a SUNY Broome student. Materials will include an admissions presentation, a virtual tour of the campus, and virtual workshops such as: