Tioga County Legislature Tentative Budget Hearing

From the Tioga County Legislature:
Owego, NY – The Tioga County Legislature will be conducting a public hearing on the 2021 tentative budget on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. in the Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main Street, Owego, NY.
In complying with the State COVID-19 requirements, the County will limit inperson attendance to 35 residents. Individuals wishing to utilize privilege of the floor will be required to sign-in and will be called on a first-come basis, as time permits.
For those unable to attend, the County is offering the following:
- Livestreaming on the Tioga County NY YouTube Channel –
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG5OUG1iGUMvP6Y6o5J6K3g/
- Zoom Call-in number (listening only)
646-558-8656 (New York)
646-518-9805 (New York)
Meeting ID: 885 5656 4113
Passcode: 631902
- Written public comments can be sent via email to:
Budget.Comments@co.tioga.ny.us
- The YouTube video will be posted on the Legislature page of the
County’s website shortly following the hearing and can be viewed at
https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/