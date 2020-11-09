Tioga County Legislature Tentative Budget Hearing

From the Tioga County Legislature:

Owego, NY – The Tioga County Legislature will be conducting a public hearing on the 2021 tentative budget on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. in the Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main Street, Owego, NY.



In complying with the State COVID-19 requirements, the County will limit inperson attendance to 35 residents. Individuals wishing to utilize privilege of the floor will be required to sign-in and will be called on a first-come basis, as time permits.



For those unable to attend, the County is offering the following: