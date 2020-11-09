Tioga County Legislature Tentative Budget Hearing

From the Tioga County Legislature:

Owego, NY – The Tioga County Legislature will be conducting a public hearing on the 2021 tentative budget on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. in the Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main Street, Owego, NY.

In complying with the State COVID-19 requirements, the County will limit inperson attendance to 35 residents. Individuals wishing to utilize privilege of the floor will be required to sign-in and will be called on a first-come basis, as time permits.

For those unable to attend, the County is offering the following:

  1. Livestreaming on the Tioga County NY YouTube Channel –
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG5OUG1iGUMvP6Y6o5J6K3g/
  2. Zoom Call-in number (listening only)
    646-558-8656 (New York)
    646-518-9805 (New York)
    Meeting ID: 885 5656 4113
    Passcode: 631902
  3. Written public comments can be sent via email to:
    Budget.Comments@co.tioga.ny.us
  4. The YouTube video will be posted on the Legislature page of the
    County’s website shortly following the hearing and can be viewed at
    https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/

