Tioga County Legislature Meeting Notice – October 2020

From the Tioga County Legislature:
The Tenth Regular Meeting of 2020 will be held at 12:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 13,
2020 in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County
Office Building at 56 Main Street, Owego, New York 13827.
Committee meetings and Legislative Worksessions will be held in the Edward D.
Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main
Street, Owego, New York 13827.
Individuals requiring any accommodation or auxiliary aid may contact the
Legislative Office at (607) 687-8240. With advance notice, necessary auxiliary aids
will be provided at no cost to the person requesting assistance.
Health & Human Services 8:30 A.M., Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian,
Real Property, Veterans & Elections) 9:30 A.M., Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Information Technology & Communications 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Economic Development/Planning/ Tourism/Agriculture 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Public Safety/Probation, DWI & Coroner 2:30 P.M., Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Public Works & Capital Projects 8:30 A.M., Thursday, October 8, 2020
Personnel/ADA & Right to Know 10:30 A.M., Thursday, October 8, 2020
Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) & Legislative Support 1:00 P.M., Thursday, October 8, 2020
Finance/Legal & Safety 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 Legislative (2nd Legislative
Workshop) 10:00 A.M., Thursday, October 22, 2020