Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Elected as NYSAC President

From the Tioga County Legislature:

Owego, NY – County officials from across New York State this week elected Tioga County Chairwoman Martha (Marte) Sauerbrey as the new president of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC). Her one-year term begins immediately and extends through September 2022, during the Association’s next Fall Seminar.

“I’m honored that my peers in county government have elected me to serve this great organization at this critical time,” said President Sauerbrey. “It is more important than ever for our counties to have a seat at the table as we work with our partners in State government to respond to new COVID challenges, keep our residents safe, rebuild our economies, and invest in the future.”

Chairwoman Sauerbrey has served Tioga County for over a decade as a member of the County Legislature and has served as Chair of the Legislative Board since 2014.

“Chairwoman Sauerbrey is a dedicated and experienced county leader. Her ability to bring people together, commitment, and vision for creating more effective, efficient and inclusive county governments will make her a vital asset as leader to this great organization,” said immediate past-president and Ontario County Board Chair Jack Marren.

Organized in 1925, NYSAC is the only statewide municipal association representing the interests of all the state’s county leaders, including legislators, supervisors, county executives, administrators, commissioners and other county officials who deliver county services.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Chairwoman Sauerbrey for many years in various capacities and I’m confident that she’ll bring that same strong energy and collaboration to NYSAC that she has championed in Tioga County. Her leadership will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the extraordinary challenges and opportunities local governments face,” said NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario.

NYSAC is a bipartisan organization, with a mission to inform, educate, advocate for, and serve member counties and the thousands of elected and appointed county officials who serve the public. The Association represents counties before federal and state officials and works to inform county officials through conferences, workshops, research reports, and a range of publications.