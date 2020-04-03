Tioga County household hazardous waste program temporarily suspended

From Tioga County:

Owego, NY – Tioga County has a contract with Broome County for our Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) program from April through November where our residents can use Broome County’s HHW program.



Due to COVID-19 precautions the household hazardous waste drop-off days will be temporarily suspended until further notice. Broome County will re-evaluate the situation on a month by month basis to determine when the program can resume.

Please do not throw these materials into the garbage. Hold onto them safely for now and we will send out notification when this program is able to resume. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.

This decision has been made to protect and limit their staff to exposure as well as residents and to deter residents from unnecessary travel. The temporary suspension of the HHW program falls in line with many other HHW programs throughout the state.



Please check https://www.tiogacountyny.com/programs-agencies/recycling/ for updates