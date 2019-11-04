Tioga County Historical Society’s O’Tannenbaum

The Tioga County Historical Society will be hosting its 17th Annual Holiday Display & Auction from November 8th – December 14th.

The O Tannenbaum event will be located at the Historical Society’s museum at 110 Front Street, Owego, NY, where you or your organization can show support.

TCHS is looking for participation through tree and wreath decorations, auction item donations, advertising in the event program, or by making a monetary donation.

To learn more, you can contact TCHS at museum@tiogahistory.org or by phone at 607-687-2460.