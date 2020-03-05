Tioga County Historical Society presents: Women’s History Month Presentation Series

From Tioga County Historical Society:

Saturday, March 14th @ 2pm: “The Personal Side of Esther McQuigg Slack Morris”—Told by relative Denise Lacey-Corcoran. Morris was the first woman appointed Justice of the Peace in the United States.

Saturday March 21st @ 2pm: Linda Williams tells the story of Helen Dean King, a female

scientist at the turn of the 20th century whose discoveries and practices are still used today.

Saturday March 28th @ 2pm: “Florodora! The story of Elaine (Pearl) Selover, a Zeigfeld Follies girl from Canawana”- Told by Tioga County Historian Emma Sedore. Selover was an actress and performer who starred on Broadway under Florenz Zeigfeld.

All presentations will be at TCHS, 110 Front Street, Owego, NY 13827. Donations welcome at the door.