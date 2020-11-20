Tioga County Establishes Police Reform & Reinvention Collaborative

From the office of Martha Sauerbrey, Chair of the Tioga County Legislature:

Martha Sauerbrey, Chair of the Tioga County Legislature announces the establishment of the Police

Reform & Reinvention Collaborative as directed by Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order of June 12, 2020. This process will be structured according to the guidance provided in the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative and will require community input and participation, along with an assessment of Policing Policies. A completed plan must be submitted to the Department of Budget by April 1 or funding will be withheld.



Maintaining public safety is extremely important and is one of the essential roles of government. In order to achieve that goal, there must be mutual trust and respect between police and the communities they serve. On Monday, November 23, Tioga County will offer a Community Wide Survey that is available to all Tioga County citizens. The Survey Link is located on the Tioga County Website tiogacountyny.com. Paper copies of the Survey are available at the County Office Building, 56 Main Street, Owego. The survey is available and open until December 7.



Plans for a community wide zoom meeting are underway and this discussion will address policies and procedures of the Sheriff’s Department and other recent changes in the law.



The process for the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative will be as follows:

• Review the needs of the community served by The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and evaluate the

department’s current policies and practices.

• Establish and evaluate policies that allow police to safely perform their duties.

• Involve the entire community in the discussion by way of a public survey and possible zoom community meetings.

• Develop policy recommendations resulting from this review.

• Offer information for public comment.

• Present the plan to the local legislative body to ratify or adopt it.

• Certify adoption of the plan to the State Budget Director on or before April 1, 2021.