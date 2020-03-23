Tioga County Emergency Operations during COVID-19

From the Tioga County Legislature:
Tioga County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is open Monday thru Friday 9 AM to 5 PM. The telephone number is 607-687-8477.
• The EOC will become virtual – for questions or assistance over the weekend call 607-687-8477
• Current Tioga County Statistics:
1 confirmed case
46 mandatory quarantine
1 precautionary quarantine
62 test pending
• Tioga Opportunities:
16 Pallets of food were delivered to Owego Free Academy on Friday. Volunteers will make up food boxes for distribution over the weekend. A schedule will be set up for public distribution starting on Monday, March 23, 2020.
• Tioga County
Offices are operating on reduced staff recommend the public calls ahead before going to the office.
• School Meals
Newark Valley School District
Breakfast and Lunch 10 AM to 1PM weekdays
Newark Valley Middle School
Berkshire Community Center
Richford Town Hall
Candor School District
Breakfast and Lunch 11 AM to 12:30 PM weekdays
Food box delivery available
Owego Apalachin School District
Breakfast and Lunch 10 AM to 1 PM weekdays
Owego Elementary
Apalachin Elementary
Call 607-687-7307 ext. 7777 for delivery
Waverly School District
3/17 thru 4/18
High School and 11 locations in the community
Tioga Center School District
4:30 PM to 6:30 PM Monday thru Thursday
High School
Call the Main Office of your child’s school or
To make alternate arrangements for backpack delivery call 607-687-8006 ext. 2
For further information:
• https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/
• Tioga County Public Health – 607-687-8623
• Tioga County Mental Health – 607-687-4000
• NYS COVID Hotline 888-364-3065
• Tioga County EOC 607-687-8477