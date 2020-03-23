Tioga County Emergency Operations during COVID-19

From the Tioga County Legislature:

Tioga County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is open Monday thru Friday 9 AM to 5 PM. The telephone number is 607-687-8477.

• The EOC will become virtual – for questions or assistance over the weekend call 607-687-8477

• Current Tioga County Statistics:

 1 confirmed case

 46 mandatory quarantine

 1 precautionary quarantine

 62 test pending

• Tioga Opportunities:

 16 Pallets of food were delivered to Owego Free Academy on Friday. Volunteers will make up food boxes for distribution over the weekend. A schedule will be set up for public distribution starting on Monday, March 23, 2020.

• Tioga County

 Offices are operating on reduced staff recommend the public calls ahead before going to the office.

• School Meals

 Newark Valley School District

Breakfast and Lunch 10 AM to 1PM weekdays

Newark Valley Middle School

Berkshire Community Center

Richford Town Hall

 Candor School District

Breakfast and Lunch 11 AM to 12:30 PM weekdays

Food box delivery available

 Owego Apalachin School District

Breakfast and Lunch 10 AM to 1 PM weekdays

Owego Elementary

Apalachin Elementary

Call 607-687-7307 ext. 7777 for delivery

 Waverly School District

3/17 thru 4/18

High School and 11 locations in the community

 Tioga Center School District

4:30 PM to 6:30 PM Monday thru Thursday

High School

Call the Main Office of your child’s school or

To make alternate arrangements for backpack delivery call 607-687-8006 ext. 2

For further information:

• https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/

• Tioga County Public Health – 607-687-8623

• Tioga County Mental Health – 607-687-4000

• NYS COVID Hotline 888-364-3065

• Tioga County EOC 607-687-8477