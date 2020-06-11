Tioga County DMV Office REOPENING to the Public

From the Tioga County DMV:

The DMV drop box at the Tioga County Office building is now closed for new drop

offs. If you already dropped off paperwork, you will be called when it is ready and

you will be able to come to 56 Main Street to pick up. This is in preparation for the

DMV at 56 Main Street opening back up to the public. We will be serving Southern

Tier Region residents only. We will be opening by appointment ONLY as of Monday, June 15th.

The Motor Vehicles page on http://www.tiogacountyny.com/ will have

a link that will allow you to create an appointment tailored to the transaction that

you need. If it is convenient for you, please continue to mail your transactions to our

local address, PO Box 307, Owego, NY 13827. Thank you for your understanding

and patience through all of this!