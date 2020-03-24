Tioga County DMV Office closed to the public

From the Tioga County Clerk:

Per Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order number 202.8, as of Monday March 23rd, the Tioga County Office of the DMV at 56 Main Street in Owego is closed to the public.

Expiration dates have been extended until further notice for drivers’ licenses, non-driver IDs, and vehicle registrations.

Unfortunately, any previously scheduled appointments cannot be honored and are hereby cancelled. Please continue to mail your transactions to our local address.

Thank you for your understanding and patience!