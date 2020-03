From the office of the Tioga County Clerk:

In light of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Tioga County Office of the DMV at 56 Main Street in Owego will be processing all transactions by appointment only as of 9:00 AM Wednesday March 18, 2020. Please call 607-687-8250 or 607-687-8247 to schedule a time to visit the office. We have staff designated to answer the phone and schedule your appointment.