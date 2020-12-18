Tioga County COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Update

From Tioga County Public Health:

Tioga County Public Health has started to receive an influx of phone calls and Facebook messages

requesting information regarding the plan for vaccinating the county against COVID-19. We are

currently working toward finalizing our plan, while working with several partners throughout the

county.



The Vaccine Planning Committee includes representation from Tioga County Legislature, Tioga

County Office of Emergency Services, Waverly Police Department, Social Services, School District

Superintendents, and Public Health.



Tioga County’s Vaccination Plan follows the New York State Department of Health and the

Governor’s distribution priority list, which is broken down into multiple phases:

 Phase 1 – health care workers, long-term care facility workers and patients

 Phase 2 – first responders (fire, police, national guard), school staff, childcare providers,

public health workers, essential frontline workers that regularly interact with the public,

high-risk individuals in the public

 Phase 3 – individuals over 65, and individuals under 65 with high-risk comorbidities and

health conditions

 Phase 4 – all other essential workers

 Phase 5 – healthy adults and children



For additional information on the phases, as well as New York State’s Vaccination plan, click here.

We have existing Memorandums of Understanding (MOU’s) with locations throughout the county

to serve as Points of Dispensing (PODs) to vaccinate individuals; however, we are identifying

additional potential locations in order to best serve our community.



Currently, information regarding timeline, amount of vaccine, or other information has not been

released by New York State of Department of Health (NYSDOH). “This is a fluid situation; things are

progressing rapidly, and new information is constantly coming out,” says Katie Wait, Public Health

Preparedness and Vaccine Initiative Coordinator. “We know that our community has many

questions, and wants to know what will be taking place so they can prepare. Please be patient

with us as we work through this together. We will publish updates as the situation evolves through

Press Releases, Facebook, and our website.”