Tioga County COVID-19 update

From Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey:

Owego, NY – Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics:



 2,912 Confirmed Cases – Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tioga County since March 2020 to date.

 66 Active Cases – Managed by Tioga County Public Health.

 70 Deaths – Total deaths reported to Tioga County Public Health since March 2020.

This data is a snapshot of data provided by Tioga County Public Health. Tests are administered via

various agencies and as well as processed by many laboratories. Test results are reported upon our

receipt.



For further information, please refer to the following resources:



 County Reporting: https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com

 Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline – 687-8225

 Facebook @Tioga County Public Health

 Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene)

 Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

 NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

 Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline: Dial 2-1-1

 New York State Guidance: https://forward.ny.gov/

 COVID-19 Vaccination Facts: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov

 COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility: https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

 COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard Tracker: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/covid-19-vaccine-tracker

 COVID-19 Percentage Positive Results by County: https://forward.ny.gov/percentage-positive-results-county-dashboard