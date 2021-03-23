Tioga County COVID-19 Spring Reminders

From the Tioga County Legislative Office:
Owego, NY – With warmer weather upon us, people will be spending more time outdoors. It is important to remember that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic and that our collective efforts as a community can help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Tioga County saw a decline in COVID-19 cases, however, over the course of the last few weeks, those numbers have increased.
Chair of the Legislature, Martha Sauerbrey, reminds Tioga County residents of the following
guidelines while safely enjoying spring:
Wear a mask and practice social distancing.
While in public, keep at least a 6 feet distance from others.
Stay home if you’re feeling sick.
Wash your hands often and cover your cough.
Avoid large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.
Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces.
Get a vaccine when you are eligible.
For more information, please refer to Tioga County’s Public Health website:
https://www.tiogacountyny.com/programs-agencies/covid19/