Tioga County COVID-19 Spring Reminders

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From the Tioga County Legislative Office:

Owego, NY – With warmer weather upon us, people will be spending more time outdoors. It is important to remember that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic and that our collective efforts as a community can help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Tioga County saw a decline in COVID-19 cases, however, over the course of the last few weeks, those numbers have increased.

Chair of the Legislature, Martha Sauerbrey, reminds Tioga County residents of the following
guidelines while safely enjoying spring:


 Wear a mask and practice social distancing.
 While in public, keep at least a 6 feet distance from others.
 Stay home if you’re feeling sick.
 Wash your hands often and cover your cough.
 Avoid large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.
 Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces.
 Get a vaccine when you are eligible.
For more information, please refer to Tioga County’s Public Health website:
https://www.tiogacountyny.com/programs-agencies/covid19/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News