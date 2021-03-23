Tioga County COVID-19 Spring Reminders

From the Tioga County Legislative Office:

Owego, NY – With warmer weather upon us, people will be spending more time outdoors. It is important to remember that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic and that our collective efforts as a community can help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Tioga County saw a decline in COVID-19 cases, however, over the course of the last few weeks, those numbers have increased.

Chair of the Legislature, Martha Sauerbrey, reminds Tioga County residents of the following

guidelines while safely enjoying spring:



 Wear a mask and practice social distancing.

 While in public, keep at least a 6 feet distance from others.

 Stay home if you’re feeling sick.

 Wash your hands often and cover your cough.

 Avoid large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

 Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces.

 Get a vaccine when you are eligible.

For more information, please refer to Tioga County’s Public Health website:

https://www.tiogacountyny.com/programs-agencies/covid19/