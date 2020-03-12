Tioga County COVID-19 Preparations

From the Tioga County Public Health Department:

As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to spread around the country and New York State, Tioga County Public Health wants to reassure our residents that our department is prepared should a positive case be detected in the county. As of today, March 11, 2020, there are still no confirmed cases in Tioga County.



Our staff is continuously monitoring surveillance of the cases within New York State and is on several weekly calls with the New York State Department of Health. Our Public Health Preparedness Plans are up-to-date and our nurses are on the forefront of disease investigation.



Throughout the past several weeks, we have been in communication with local providers, schools, and partners to provide messaging on the prevention of the spread of COVID-19. If there is a positive case found in the county, we will be in collaboration with our partners if further action is needed. We encourage our residents to check our Facebook page (@Tioga County Public Health) for any updates over the next several weeks.



Lisa McCafferty, Public Health Director says “Public Health hit the ground running this year as Coronavirus appeared, makes headlines, spreads globally. Yes, Covid-19 is a threat, one of many that we continuously monitor and manage; be it disease outbreaks or environmental exposures. We remain proactively engaged providing Tioga County with a robust public health presence focused on prevention, and when warranted, response, against both existing and emerging public health threats.”



While there still is no known threat to our area, this is a serious public health concern, especially to individuals over the age of 60 or who have compromised immune systems. It is extremely important to keep yourself healthy and to play a part in the prevention of further spread of the coronavirus. While there is no vaccination for COVID-19, you can do your part of limiting the spread of this virus by:



Washing your hands frequently and keeping hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol with you



STAY HOME if you are sick



Avoid close contact with sick individuals



Disinfect frequently touched objects, especially cell phones



Avoid touching your mouth, nose, and eyes



Anyone who has symptoms (runny nose, headache, fever, cough, sore throat, and a general ill feeling) who recently travelled to Mainland China, Iran, Italy, Japan, or South Korea, or who has had close contact with someone who has recently travelled to there, should call their health care provider immediately to make them aware of the situation.

Your healthcare professional will work with us to help provide further direction on how to handle your case.



Individuals who have questions or concerns are encouraged to call the Coronavirus Hotline at 888-364-3065, or Tioga County Public Health at 607-687-8600. For updated information, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/ .