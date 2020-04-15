Tioga County COVID-19 Emergency Relief Loan Program

From Tioga County Economic Development & Planning:
Small Businesses in Tioga County that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic
can now apply for emergency loans through the County’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief
program.
The Tioga County Legislature created a $475,000 fund to provide zero percent (0%)
interest, 180- day emergency loans to small businesses in the County that have fewer
than fifty (50) employees. The purpose of the fund is to prevent staff reductions, allow
business operations to continue and to offset losses related to the coronavirus.
The source of funding for the program is a HUD Small Cities revolving loan fund already
held by the County. HUD issued an approval to reallocate the funds to establish the
COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program.
William T. O’Connell, Director of Community Planning and Development stated, “This
appears to be an eligible use of Small Cities Community Development Block Grant
(CDBG) Revolving Loan Funding; therefore, HUD does not object to this targeted use of
those funds.” Mr. O’Connell went on to say, “HUD appreciates the County’s proactive
effort to assist small businesses who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19
pandemic.”
The fund will be administered on behalf of the County by the Tioga County Industrial
Development Agency (TCIDA).
The Emergency Relief program will offer up to $25,000 loans to small businesses in order
to address the financial impact of the coronavirus situation. TCIDA anticipates the
average loan size to be around $10,000. The new loan program targets business owners
in need of a short-term immediate solution for working capital.
The Small Business Administration (SBA) is currently offering both an Economic Injury
Disaster Loan (EIDL) and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The County
encourages business owners to first pursue these funds, but to keep the County program
in mind as a viable alternative.
Those seeking financing can find the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Loan application on
line at www.tiogacountyny.com. Choose the COVID 19 tab at the bottom of the page,
then go to Business Support Information.
Tioga County Legislative Chairperson Marte Sauerbrey offered, “The hardships being
experienced by small businesses and their employees are crippling and they will have
both short and long-term impacts. The Emergency Relief Loan Program is a tool to help
small businesses make it through this difficult time.”
Please contact TCIDA Executive Administrator Christine Curtis at (607) 687-8259 or
CurtisC@co.tioga.ny.us if you have questions regarding the program.