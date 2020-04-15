Tioga County COVID-19 Emergency Relief Loan Program

From Tioga County Economic Development & Planning:

Small Businesses in Tioga County that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

can now apply for emergency loans through the County’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief

program.



The Tioga County Legislature created a $475,000 fund to provide zero percent (0%)

interest, 180- day emergency loans to small businesses in the County that have fewer

than fifty (50) employees. The purpose of the fund is to prevent staff reductions, allow

business operations to continue and to offset losses related to the coronavirus.

The source of funding for the program is a HUD Small Cities revolving loan fund already

held by the County. HUD issued an approval to reallocate the funds to establish the

COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program.



William T. O’Connell, Director of Community Planning and Development stated, “This

appears to be an eligible use of Small Cities Community Development Block Grant

(CDBG) Revolving Loan Funding; therefore, HUD does not object to this targeted use of

those funds.” Mr. O’Connell went on to say, “HUD appreciates the County’s proactive

effort to assist small businesses who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19

pandemic.”



The fund will be administered on behalf of the County by the Tioga County Industrial

Development Agency (TCIDA).



The Emergency Relief program will offer up to $25,000 loans to small businesses in order

to address the financial impact of the coronavirus situation. TCIDA anticipates the

average loan size to be around $10,000. The new loan program targets business owners

in need of a short-term immediate solution for working capital.



The Small Business Administration (SBA) is currently offering both an Economic Injury

Disaster Loan (EIDL) and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The County

encourages business owners to first pursue these funds, but to keep the County program

in mind as a viable alternative.



Those seeking financing can find the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Loan application on

line at www.tiogacountyny.com. Choose the COVID 19 tab at the bottom of the page,

then go to Business Support Information.



Tioga County Legislative Chairperson Marte Sauerbrey offered, “The hardships being

experienced by small businesses and their employees are crippling and they will have

both short and long-term impacts. The Emergency Relief Loan Program is a tool to help

small businesses make it through this difficult time.”



Please contact TCIDA Executive Administrator Christine Curtis at (607) 687-8259 or

CurtisC@co.tioga.ny.us if you have questions regarding the program.