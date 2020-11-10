Tioga County Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Melissa Watkins Concludes Successful Year as President of the New York State 4-H Educators Association

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County:

Melissa Watkins, 4-H Resource Educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension Tioga County, has concluded a successful year as the President of the New York State Association of Cornell Cooperative Extension 4-H Educators after being elected to serve in the position for the year 2020. NYSACCE4-HE is an organization for youth development professionals that is focused on professional development, marketing the profession, and the recognition of excellence in the profession. This organization is a key support system for New York State 4-H professionals in the time of COVID-19.

Highlights of Melissa’s time with NYSACCE4-HE Board Leadership include representing NYSACCE4-HE at the Joint Council of Extension Professionals’ Extension Leadership Conference, Public Issues Leadership Development Conference, and the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals. In addition, she provided leadership for NYSACCE4-HE in making transitions related to the COVID-19 Pandemic, through online conference offerings, professional development, and the transition to an online annual meeting and awards ceremony.

Melissa will continue to provide leadership to NYSACCE4-HE as the 2021 Past President, by providing support to the new President and Vice President, seeking new candidates for board leadership, and representing the 4-H Youth Development profession.

Congratulations Melissa, for your service and leadership in New York State 4-H for the 2019-20 year!